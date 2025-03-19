The Great Khali Doesn’t Want Full Time WWE Return

WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali has recently ruled out a full-time comeback to WWE.

‘The Punjabi Nightmare’ has been away from the company for seven years and it doesn’t seem like he is returning for full time schedule anytime soon. However, he might make one-off appearance.

During an interview with Rewind, Recap, Relive, Khali was questioned regarding a possible comeback to the company. The 7 feet tall powerhouse revealed that he was lots of projects outside of wrestling including a restaurant business. He replied:

“I don’t think so, going back to WWE. I’m doing so many things. CW, I have a restaurant business. I have lots of commercials. So many events in India. I’m busy all the time.”

He reiterated that he won’t return permanently but to check in on the company. He added:

“I don’t want to come back to WWE. I want to come and just say, ‘Hello. Hi.’ Check in a little bit. Royal Rumble. Not permanently. Permanently? No. I’m doing so many things.”

The Great Khali’s run with WWE went on for eight years in the WWE during which he became the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. However, he has not competed inside the ring since the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018. The former World Champion was also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2021. His last appearance in WWE took place a couple years back at WWE Superstar Spectacle.

