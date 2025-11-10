Ex-WWE Rival Teases Facing John Cena As Retirement Nears

The end of John Cena’s in-ring career is mere weeks away, and speculation continues to circulate about his final matches. Now, a former adversary has teased rekindling their feud with the 17-time WWE World Champion before Cena’s retirement match happens on December 13.

On Instagram, The Miz shared footage from his 2009 feud with Cena. Looking to the future, Miz’s caption teased facing John again, stating “Are you thinking of me now….or do I need to remind you again?”

Miz’s first feud with Cena began in 2009 shortly after the A-Lister split from John Morrison. The feud saw Miz repeatedly claim ‘victories’ over John after Cena failed to come out and confront the cocky heel. Their feud would eventually lead to a pay-per-view match won by Cena.

Two years later, the two would feud again, this time over the WWE Championship. While The Miz was able to retain the gold at WrestleMania 27, he would lose the title to John at Extreme Rules 2011.

John’s final match will come at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 against an opponent yet to be decided. A tournament will begin on the November 10, Raw, which will also see Cena make an appearance.

Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on John Cena’s in-ring farewell as The Miz is ready to step back in the ring with him one last time.