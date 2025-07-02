The Miz Is Expected To Return To WWE Soon

The Miz is expected to make his return to WWE programming soon. The 44-year-old has been absent from WWE television since May while filming his new role as the host of the American Gladiators reboot for Amazon Prime.

According to a report from Bryan Alvarez, filming has now wrapped on two seasons of the show, clearing the way for The Miz’s return.

“Gladiators has finished up filming two seasons, it’ll debut later this year. Miz should be back soon,” Alvarez posted to his subscribers on X.

Prior to his hiatus, The Miz was involved in a program with Aleister Black. His last match was on the May 2 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, where he was defeated by Black.

The American Gladiators reboot will feature several other names familiar to wrestling fans. A recent report from The Hollywood Reporter noted that Wardlow, Kamille, Eric Bugenhagen (fka Rick Boogs), Jessica Roden, and Jessie Godderz are all part of the cast as Gladiators.