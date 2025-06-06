The Miz Is Going On Hiatus From WWE TV

WWE Superstar The Miz is reportedly taking time off from Friday Night SmackDown to take on a significant television hosting role. The Miz will be hosting the new incarnation of the classic competition show, American Gladiators.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Miz will be leaving for London soon to film the show. This new version is set to feature a team of elite athletes competing in classic games like “Gauntlet” and “Hang Tough,” as well as new events.

This hosting opportunity explains recent on-screen tension between The Miz and his new tag team partner, Carmelo Hayes, on SmackDown, likely serving as a storyline reason for his temporary departure from WWE programming.

The Miz has previously hosted shows like “Cannonball” and starred in the reality series “Miz & Mrs.” alongside his wife, Maryse. His return date to WWE is currently unknown.

There has been speculation that The Miz may be exiting WWE soon after the recent talent cuts and him removing all mentions of WWE from his social media accounts. Fightful Select confirmed earlier this week that Miz is still under contract with WWE.