Challenger Emerges For WWE Intercontinental Champion John Cena

On the November 10, episode of WWE Raw, John Cena won the Intercontinental Championship from Dominik Mysterio, a win that has made him a WWE Grand Slam Champion. Now, a former rival of the new champion has set his sights on the coveted gold.

Shortly after Cena’s victory, The Miz took to Instagram to share an image of himself as WWE Intercontinental Champion. The image in question comes from Miz’s iconic comments on Talking Smack in 2016, considered by many to be one of his best promos.

If that post wasn’t clear enough, Miz later shared a clip of himself as Intercontinental Champion cutting a promo on Cena in 2017. In the caption, Miz said that after Cena’s title win on Raw, “this Farewell Tournament just got REALLY interesting, didn’t it?”

Shortly before Cena’s victory on Raw, The Miz took to social media to tease facing Cena in his retirement tour. Miz and Cena first feuded in 2009 and later in 2011 over the WWE Championship. In 2017, the pair rekindled their feud, with Cena and Nikki Bella beating The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania 33.

With just a handful of dates left in Cena’s career, time will tell if Miz gets his wish. While John’s Intercontinental Title win has been huge for him, The Miz is ready to bring his reign to a very quick end.



