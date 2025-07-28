The Miz Offers to Replace Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam After Passport Issues

The Miz has thrown his hat into the ring as a potential replacement for Drew McIntyre at WWE SummerSlam 2025, following news that the Scottish Warrior may miss the event due to passport complications.

McIntyre revealed on social media that he’s currently stranded in England after attending a friend’s wedding, unable to board his return flight to the United States despite providing proper identification. With SummerSlam just days away, The Miz seized the opportunity to pitch himself as Logan Paul’s new tag team partner.

“Drew McIntyre is landlocked in the UK and might not be able to make it to work at SummerSlam… I’m not landlocked, and Logan Paul needs a partner,” The Miz stated in his Instagram promo.

The A-Lister didn’t stop there, delivering an extended pitch that highlighted his role in bringing Logan Paul to WWE and dismissed the need for any other replacement options.

THE MIZ SAYS HE WANTS TO REPLACE DREW MCINTYRE IF DREW CANNOT MAKE IT TO SUMMER SLAM ? pic.twitter.com/SZnPUJyLBl — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) July 28, 2025

“Who was the person who brought Logan Paul into WWE? So Drew, don’t call one of your friends to replace you. There is no replacement. The Miz and Logan Paul vs Jelly Roll and Randy Orton at SummerSlam. That’s it. I’m done waiting.”

The pairing would reunite The Miz and Logan Paul, who previously teamed together at WrestleMania 38 in 2022 for Paul’s WWE debut before facing each other later that year at SummerSlam. With The Miz currently without a match on the SummerSlam card and his established chemistry with celebrity talent, he presents a logical replacement option.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 takes place August 2-3 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The company has yet to announce any official changes to the McIntyre and Paul vs. Orton and Jelly Roll tag team match, but with the event approaching rapidly, a decision may need to be made soon.