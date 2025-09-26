The Miz Thinks Current WWE Era Is “Bigger Than The Attitude Era”

The Miz has made a bold declaration, stating that he believes the current era of WWE is bigger and better than the Attitude Era of the late 1990s. The Miz, who has been with the company for over two decades and grew up as a fan during that popular period, made the comments during a recent interview with The Schmo.

While the Attitude Era is widely regarded as the commercial peak of professional wrestling, The Miz argues that by every modern metric, from live event revenue to the depth of the roster and storylines, today’s WWE has surpassed it.

“Last year was a record-breaking year. It’s the biggest WrestleMania we’ve ever had. I’ll say this time and time again, there was an Attitude Era. This is bigger than the Attitude Era. The storylines are bigger than they’ve ever been. The stars, our roster is deeper than it’s ever been, whether you’re cheering someone or booing someone. WWE always finds a way to do better the next year. As best as you could possibly do, which I think we did amazingly last year here at Allegiant Stadium, it’s going to be nothing compared to what happens at WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium.”

While the Attitude Era boasted massive television ratings, the current era under TKO has seen WWE’s overall revenue, live gates, and global media rights deals reach record-breaking highs.