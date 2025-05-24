The Miz Thinks WWE Star Could Surpass John Cena As GOAT

The Miz, who has shared the ring with Seth Rollins nearly 100 times, has shared praise upon the former World Heavyweight Champion, calling him the best pure wrestler he has ever encountered. Speaking on Good Morning Football, The Miz didn’t hold back his admiration for Rollins’ abilities.

“Seth is the greatest in-ring technician I have ever wrestled in my entire career. It’s not even close,” The Miz stated. “People don’t understand the mental capacity it takes to be a top-caliber main event superstar.”

The Miz further predicted a legendary future for Rollins, suggesting he could surpass even John Cena in historical discussions: “A lot of people call John Cena the greatest of all time, I think, when Seth Rollins is done in WWE and pro wrestling, we’ll be talking about his name as the greatest of all time because mentally, physically, he has all the gifts to become that person.”

Referencing Rollins’ performance at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas earlier this year, Miz dubbed him “Mr. Main Event,” telling viewers, “If you watched the main event this year on Saturday in Vegas, you would’ve seen Mr. Main Event in that ring in Seth Freakin’ Rollins.”

The Miz and Rollins frequently competed against each other at live events throughout 2023 when Rollins was the World Heavyweight Champion.