The Miz To Host “American Gladiators” Reboot On Amazon Prime Video

Mike “The Miz” Mizanin has been named the host of Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming reboot of the iconic competition series “American Gladiators.” The original show, which ran from 1989 to 1996, pitted amateur athletes against formidable “gladiators.”

The revamped series will feature an “all-star cast of gladiators for the modern era” and will include classic challenges like “Gauntlet,” “Hang Tough,” and “The Eliminator,” alongside new trials. The Miz, a two-time WWE Grand Slam Champion, brings his extensive television experience from shows like MTV’s “The Real World” and USA Network’s “Miz & Mrs.” to the hosting role.

Barry Poznick, GM of MGM Alternative, praised the choice: “We’re excited to officially welcome WWE Superstar Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin… He’s the perfect host for the new era of this iconic franchise.” Poznick added that the U.S. reboot, combined with UK success and other ventures, signifies a “cultural revival” for Gladiators.

This new series, executive produced by John Ferraro and Daniel Calin, joins a recently launched FAST channel of the original “American Gladiators” and a live tour, signaling a major comeback for the beloved franchise with The Miz leading the charge.