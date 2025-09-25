The Miz: Concussion Has Cost Me Memories Of WrestleMania Main Event

The Miz headlined WrestleMania for the first (and so far only) time in 2011, facing John Cena in a match many expected would end with a Cena victory. Instead, The Miz defeated WWE’s “GOAT” in one of the biggest wins of his career—a victory he struggles to recall.

During the match, The Miz suffered a concussion after hitting his head on the outside. Speaking to Adrian Hernandez of Unlikely, The Miz admitted that much of his memory of the main event is gone.

“Pieces. I remember bits and pieces of it, which sucks because it’s one of those moments you want to remember. That’s what you work towards your entire life. And I can’t remember it. I remember blips.”

With his sole WrestleMania main event lost to him, The Miz instead reflects on other moments as career highlights. For the A-Lister, nothing compares to sharing the spotlight with his wife, Maryse.

“Not many people get to actually do what Maryse and I got to do, which is walk down the aisle in our wedding and walk down the aisle in our career at the biggest stage of all, WrestleMania. That was a really cool moment.”

The Miz also cherishes his family’s involvement in his career. He recalled his father George Mizanin’s appearance at WrestleMania 35, when George confronted Shane McMahon during Shane’s Falls Count Anywhere match with The Miz.

With more than two decades on WWE television, The Miz has built a career full of highlights. While his WrestleMania 27 win over Cena remains memorable for unfortunate reasons, the veteran continues to stand as one of WWE’s most enduring success stories.