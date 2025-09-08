The Rock And Benny Safdie To Reteam For ‘Lizard Music’

Hot off the critical success of their film “The Smashing Machine” at the Venice Film Festival, star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and director Benny Safdie are planning to reteam for another project, an adaptation of the Daniel Pinkwater novel, “Lizard Music.” The new film, which is being shopped to studios, will see Johnson take on the eccentric role of the “Chicken Man.”

According to the report from Deadline, Safdie will adapt the novel and direct Johnson in the film. The plot is a whimsical adventure that follows a young boy who discovers a secret, late-night television broadcast of lizards playing otherworldly music. His quest for answers leads him to the eccentric Chicken Man and his 70-year-old chicken, Claudia. The two kindred spirits then embark on a journey to find a hidden society, a voyage that becomes about the magic they find in each other.

The announcement of this new project comes as their previous collaboration, “The Smashing Machine,” is generating awards season buzz. The film, which tells the story of MMA legend Mark Kerr, had a rousing world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, where Safdie won the Silver Lion for Best Director. Johnson’s transformative and dramatic performance in the lead role also drew widespread acclaim and a long-standing ovation from the festival audience.

Johnson has been open about his desire to take on more challenging roles that allow him to break away from the “brawny blockbuster” persona that has defined his career. In a recent interview, he spoke about being “pigeonholed” and his hunger to prove he was capable of more.

The producers for “Lizard Music” will include Safdie, Johnson, and David Koplan, who also produced “The Smashing Machine.” Johnson will produce through his Seven Bucks Productions company. The project is another step in his evolution from a wrestling superstar to a global box office draw, and now, to a critically acclaimed dramatic actor. “The Smashing Machine” is set to be released in October.