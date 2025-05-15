The Rock, Bella Twins, WWE Celebs Earn Nick Kids Choice Awards Nominations

Today, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson earned three Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award nominations: Favorite Movie Actor for “Red One,” Favorite Male Animated Voice for “Moana 2,” and Favorite Song from a Movie for “Can I Get a Chee Hoo?” from “Moana 2.” Additionally, “Moana 2” received a nomination for Favorite Animated Movie.

The Bella Twins’ podcast “The Nikki & Brie Show” was nominated for Favorite Podcast.

Several WWE celebrity guests also received nominations: