HomeNewsWWE
WWE

The Rock, Bella Twins, WWE Celebs Earn Nick Kids Choice Awards Nominations

by Michael Reichlin

Today, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson earned three Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award nominations: Favorite Movie Actor for “Red One,” Favorite Male Animated Voice for “Moana 2,” and Favorite Song from a Movie for “Can I Get a Chee Hoo?” from “Moana 2.” Additionally, “Moana 2” received a nomination for Favorite Animated Movie.

The Bella Twins’ podcast “The Nikki & Brie Show” was nominated for Favorite Podcast.

Several WWE celebrity guests also received nominations:

  • Cardi B (Favorite Female Artist)
  • Bad Bunny (Favorite Male Artist)
  • Jelly Roll (Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Album, and Favorite Song from a Movie)
  • The Weeknd (Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Song, and Favorite Album)
  • Travis Scott (Favorite Male Artist)
  • IShowSpeed (Favorite Gamer)
  • Kai Cenat (Favorite Gamer)
Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.

Related News