The Rock, Bella Twins, WWE Celebs Earn Nick Kids Choice Awards Nominations

Today, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson earned three Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award nominations: Favorite Movie Actor for “Red One,” Favorite Male Animated Voice for “Moana 2,” and Favorite Song from a Movie for “Can I Get a Chee Hoo?” from “Moana 2.” Additionally, “Moana 2” received a nomination for Favorite Animated Movie.
The Bella Twins’ podcast “The Nikki & Brie Show” was nominated for Favorite Podcast.
Several WWE celebrity guests also received nominations:
- Cardi B (Favorite Female Artist)
- Bad Bunny (Favorite Male Artist)
- Jelly Roll (Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Album, and Favorite Song from a Movie)
- The Weeknd (Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Song, and Favorite Album)
- Travis Scott (Favorite Male Artist)
- IShowSpeed (Favorite Gamer)
- Kai Cenat (Favorite Gamer)