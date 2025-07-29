The Rock Calls His ‘Final Boss’ Character The ‘Most Gratifying Decision’ He’s Ever Made

In the new “WWE: Unreal” docuseries that premiered today on Netflix, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has reflected on his recent heel turn into “The Final Boss,” calling the transformation the “most gratifying decision” of his career.

The docuseries features The Rock speaking about the creation of his new, rule-breaking persona that emerged in the lead-up to WrestleMania XL. He described the character as the ultimate villain in professional wrestling.

“The Final Boss. The greatest heel professional wrestling has seen. Insurmountable antagonist. There is nothing the Final Boss can’t do. There’s nothing the Final Boss can’t say,” The Rock said. “Becoming this new version has been the most gratifying decision that I’ve ever made.”

The “Final Boss” character often blurred the lines between fiction and reality, with The Rock using his real-life position on the TKO board of directors to justify his actions on-screen. He continued the persona into 2025, appearing at the Elimination Chamber premium live event, where his actions directly led to John Cena’s shocking heel turn.

While The Rock has not appeared on WWE television since the Elimination Chamber event in February, his presence is still felt. With his cousin Roman Reigns recently returning to wage war against another faction of their family led by Solo Sikoa, many WWE fans are speculating that “The Final Boss” could make his return to get involved in the “Blood vs. Blood” storyline that is heading into SummerSlam this weekend.