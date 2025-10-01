The Rock Details “Smashing Machine” Transformation

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has revealed the intense physical transformation he underwent to portray MMA legend Mark Kerr in the new film, “The Smashing Machine.” During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the global superstar detailed the process of gaining over 30 pounds of muscle for the role, a directive that came straight from the film’s director, Benny Safdie. The movie is already generating significant Oscar buzz, is set to be released in theaters this Friday, October 3.

“We had a physical transformation, and certainly an emotional transformation, and a vocal transformation too as well,” Johnson told Fallon. In addition to the vocal and emotional work, the physical aspect involved both adding muscle and enduring a lengthy prosthetic process. “It was about 22 prosthetics,” Johnson said. “I had to put on just over 30 pounds of muscle. Which, by the way, what you realize is — you know how you have some actors who say, ‘Hey, I had to put on weight. I went to McDonald’s every day.’ Mark Kerr had just this quality of muscle, like fast-twitch quality of muscle — because he was a [freestyle] wrestler. And I had to still put on this weight, still be able to move like an MMA fighter.”

The Rock also shared the story of when the director first approached him about the need to bulk up for the role. “He said to me, ‘Hey DJ, I don’t know how to tell you this and I don’t know if you’ve ever heard this.’ He goes, ‘You’re going to have to get bigger.’ And I go, ‘Okay, here we go,’” Johnson said. Having successfully achieved the physique required for “The Smashing Machine,” Johnson has since gone in the opposite direction for his next project with Safdie. For the upcoming film “Lizard Music,” Johnson will be playing a man in his 70s whose best friend is a chicken, a role that will require him to shed a significant amount of weight.

“The Smashing Machine” has received overwhelmingly positive reviews since its debut on the film festival circuit. Critics have praised Dwayne Johnson’s transformative and vulnerable performance, with many calling it the best work of his career and a legitimate Oscar contender. The film currently holds a “Certified Fresh” rating of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. Director Benny Safdie recently won the Silver Lion for Best Director at the Venice Film Festival for his work on the film.