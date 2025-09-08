The Rock Explains Reason For His Physical Transformation

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently turned heads at the Venice Film Festival with a noticeably slimmed-down physique, and now he has revealed the reason for his dramatic transformation. Speaking at the Toronto Film Festival on Monday, Johnson confirmed that his new look is for his next film role, in which he will play a “whimsical, eccentric 70-something year-old” character named Chicken Man in a new movie called “Lizard Music.”

The new film will see him re-team with Benny Safdie, the acclaimed director of his other upcoming film, “The Smashing Machine,” which has been earning rave reviews on the festival circuit. Johnson explained that after Safdie pitched him the role for 45 minutes, he immediately told the director, “I am your Chicken Man.” The quick re-teaming of the actor and director is a testament to the strong creative partnership they formed on their previous project.

According to a report from Variety, “Lizard Music” is an adaptation of a Daniel Pinkwater novel and “tells the story of a septuagenarian whose best friend is a 70-year-old chicken.” This whimsical and eccentric premise is a far cry from the blockbuster action films that Johnson is known for, further highlighting his desire to take on more diverse and challenging roles at this stage of his career.

To prepare for the role, Johnson had to undergo a significant physical change. He revealed that he has lost “much of the 30 pounds of muscle” that he had gained to portray MMA fighter Mark Kerr in “The Smashing Machine.” This transformation from a bulked-up fighter to a slimmed-down septuagenarian in such a short period of time is a testament to his dedication as an actor.

While it is not yet known when “Lizard Music” will begin filming, Johnson’s schedule is a busy one. He is set to begin shooting “Jumanji 3” with his co-star Kevin Hart in November, and “The Smashing Machine” is scheduled for its theatrical release on Friday, October 3. His commitment to these major film projects explains his current absence from WWE programming.