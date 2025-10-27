The Rock Joins Cast Of Disney’s “Zootopia 2”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is set to add another major Disney property to his filmography. On Monday, October 27, Disney revealed in its final international trailer for Zootopia 2 that the former WWE Champion has officially joined the cast of the animated sequel. The film, which follows the 2016 Oscar-winning original, is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 26. Johnson’s casting continues his long and lucrative partnership with Disney, which includes the Jungle Cruise and Moana franchises.

According to the studio, Johnson will be voicing the character of Zeke, described as an “accident-prone dik-dik who meets with a musical mishap as a result of Judy and Nick’s high-speed pursuit gone awry.” Johnson will be joined by his Moana castmates Auli?i Cravalho, Rachel House, and David Fane, who also have cameos in the film, alongside voice actors from other Disney hits like Frozen, The Princess and the Frog, and Encanto.

Jared Bush, the head of Disney Animation and the writer-director of Zootopia 2, commented on the star-studded additions to the cast.

“From the beginning, Easter eggs and winks to our favorite films and characters have been a hallmark of the world of Zootopia. We are ecstatic that Zootopia 2 expands our Zootopia family to include even more members of our extended Disney family, filled with dear friends and true Disney Legends.”

The film’s official synopsis reads: “In Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Zootopia 2, detectives Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a mysterious reptile who arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before.”

This is one of several major projects Johnson has in the pipeline. He is currently filming the live-action remake of Moana for Disney, which is scheduled for a 2026 release, and is also attached to a project titled Lizard Music, where he is set to play an eccentric character known as “Chicken Man.”