The Rock Opens Up About Untimely Passing Of His Grandfather

The Rock says you should take care of your health.

The Great One recently appeared on Dr. Mark Hyman’s podcast. He discussed the importance of taking care of your health and opened up about a number of health issues Dr. Hyman has helped him through.

During the interview, The Rock also told the story of his grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia. He noted how the late WWE Hall of Famer had the old school mentality of toughening it up whenever he faced health problems:

“?My grandfather was a prime example of that, of just toughing through it, and he was a tough guy. He was a Samoan. He was one of the first Samoan professional wrestlers. Wow. And his name was High Chief Peter Maivia. He toughed through it and he had all these aches and pains, refused to go see the doctor.”

That Was It: The Rock

The former World Champion discussed how the habit led to Maivia’s untimely death, emphasizing the need to get in front of health issues as soon as possible:

“He was 45 when he died….Cancer, and he refused it for months and months, and then it had metastasized to a point where there was just no going back, and that was it. By the time they caught it, reached a point where ‘I gotta go see a doctor and see what’s happening.'”

The Rock later also commented on how there’s a lot of noise when it comes to health issues on social media, with many gurus and influencers telling you what you’re doing wrong.

He explained that with actual data about your health, you can cut out the noise and really inform yourself about how to move forward. He told people that ‘you want to take control of your life.’