The Rock Explains Why He Posted About Bin Laden’s Death Before US President

Does The Rock secretly work for the government?

The Hollywood star had made a tweet about the death of Osama Bin Laden back in 2011. It later became a noteworthy post for the reason that even President Barack Obama had not publicly announced the news by that time.

Just got word that will shock the world – Land of the free…home of the brave DAMN PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN! — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 2, 2011

During a recent interview with Hollywood Reporter, The People’s Champion was asked about the story behind this.

The Rock revealed that he was told the news by a friend. Though according to the Final Boss, he did not intend to steal the glory of the US President, and he actually believed that Obama had given his speech by that time:

“I’ve got a friend of a friend who gave me a call. The call was like, ‘Hey, this thing happened.’ And I said, ‘Okay, wonderful news.’ I was told on the call that the president at that time [Barack Obama] was going to make his speech in 20 minutes or whatever. I said, ‘Okay, great.’ So 20 minutes go by, and at about the 25th minute, I tweet this. Then I get a second call, and the call is, ‘Yeah, the president didn’t go on yet.’ And I went, ‘Oh shit.'”

The Rock was not the only wrestling name informing people of this development on the day. John Cena most famously took the mic at Extreme Rules 2011 after defeating The Miz and John Morrison to win the WWE Championship in the main event, and made the announcement for the crowd at Tampa, Florida.

