The Rock To Star In A24’s ‘Breakthrough’ Film

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson continues to pick a wide range of acting roles for his busy schedule. He will next work with the acclaimed studio A24 on a psychological thriller called “Breakthrough,” according to a new report from Deadline.

This new film project reunites him with A24 after their earlier work together on “The Smashing Machine,” an anticipated MMA drama that is set for release later this year.

In “Breakthrough,” which was written by Zeke Goodman, Johnson will take on a notable supporting part. He is set to play a very charming but manipulative motivational guru who has a hidden dark side and uses morally questionable methods. The story, set in Southern California around the early 2000s, will follow a young man who falls under this guru’s powerful influence.

A24 is set to produce and also finance the movie, with Johnson’s own Seven Bucks Productions also on board to help co-produce. Rock hasn’t been seen on WWE TV since Elimination Chamber when Cody Rhodes rejected his offer to be his World Champion, leading to John Cena’s heel turn.