The Rock Was “Really Hungry To Do” His Dramatic Turn In “The Smashing Machine”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has officially arrived at the Venice Film Festival for the world premiere of his new A24 drama, “The Smashing Machine.” In a press conference for the film, Johnson, alongside his co-star Emily Blunt and director Benny Safdie, discussed his dramatic transformation for the role and the emotional journey of bringing the story of MMA legend Mark Kerr to the screen.

The film represents a significant departure for Johnson, who is known for his blockbuster action films. In “The Smashing Machine,” he takes on the role of Mark Kerr, a two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion who battled a harrowing addiction to painkillers. Johnson admitted that he was “really hungry” to take on such a challenging and emotionally driven role. “I had been very fortunate to have the career that I’ve had over the years and to make the films that I’ve made, but there was just a voice inside of me, a little voice that said, ‘Well, what if I could do more — I want to do more and what does that look like?’” Johnson said.

His co-star, Emily Blunt, who plays Kerr’s wife, Dawn Staples, and is a close friend of Johnson’s in real life, praised his complete immersion into the character. “One of the most extraordinary things was seeing him completely disappear, like spooky,” she told reporters. “I remember when you walked in as Mark for the first time. It changed the air in the room.” Blunt reportedly played a key role in connecting Johnson with director Benny Safdie after they worked together on the film “Oppenheimer.”

Johnson became emotional during the press conference as he discussed Kerr’s personal struggles, which were chronicled in a 2002 HBO documentary of the same name. With the real Mark Kerr in attendance, Johnson grew teary-eyed as he spoke about the story. “Mark was the greatest fighter in the world at one point, but this film is not even really about fighting — it’s a love story,” Johnson said. “It’s a love story about Mark and Dawn in this relationship… As you know, Mark OD’d twice, and he’s lucky to be alive — and that’s part of why this story is so special.”

Johnson credited both Safdie and Blunt for giving him the confidence to take on such a demanding and vulnerable role, admitting that it can be hard to know what you’re capable of when you’ve been “pigeon-holed.”

“The Smashing Machine” will be released on October 3. The full story from the Venice Film Festival can be read in The Hollywood Reporter.