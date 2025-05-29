The Rock’s ‘Final Boss’ Generosity: Private Jet and VIP Treatment for Cody Rhodes Family

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson proved why he’s earned the “Final Boss” moniker both in and out of the wrestling ring, arranging elaborate VIP treatment for Cody and Brandi Rhodes to attend the Moana 2 premiere in Hawaii in November 2024.

The WWE champion until April 2025 and his wife shared the behind-the-scenes story on the first episode of Cody’s new “What Do You Want To Talk About?” podcast, revealing how The Rock went far beyond standard celebrity hospitality when he invited them to the highly anticipated sequel’s premiere.

“Put us on an amazing golf stream, fully catered, with Moana themed desserts… Really, really kinda put his wang on the table. Let us know. Let us know. Let us know. That’s The Final Boss.”

The gesture held special significance for the Rhodes family, particularly given the logistics involved. Cody had SmackDown obligations in Salt Lake City the same day, making attendance seem impossible until The Rock personally intervened.

Brandi Rhodes emphasized her immediate gratitude upon seeing Johnson at the event, highlighting the genuine appreciation the family felt for his extraordinary effort.

“The moment that I saw him, the first word out of my mouth was, thank you.”

The premiere itself reflected Johnson’s attention to creating memorable family experiences rather than typical Hollywood red carpet events. The celebration featured craft tables, Disney character appearances, and interactive elements designed specifically for children and families.

“This was for families. So many sponsored things, craft tables, Mickey and Minnie are there… It wasn’t the traditional, here’s the carpet press element, then you move on.”

The Rock’s generosity extended to ensuring the Rhodes family, including four-year-old Liberty, who was treated like a princess throughout the entire Hawaiian experience.

The Rhodes family’s experience reinforces why Johnson has earned respect across multiple industries – not just for his professional achievements, but for how he treats people when cameras aren’t rolling.