The Rock’s Involvement In “WWE: Unreal” Revealed

New details have been learned about the upcoming Netflix docuseries, ‘WWE: Unreal’, which is set to provide an unprecedented look behind the scenes of the sports entertainment giant. The five-episode series, co-produced by Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions and NFL Films, will be released on July 29.

A source close to the production compared the series to HBO’s popular ‘Hard Knocks’ and provided POST Wrestling with the following breakdown for each episode:

Episode 1: A focus on the WWE Raw premiere on Netflix from this past January, highlighting the main event between CM Punk and Seth Rollins, with a spotlight on Punk, Cody Rhodes, and Rhea Ripley.

Episode 2: This episode will center on the men’s Royal Rumble match, the feud between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens, and Jey Uso’s Royal Rumble victory.

Episode 3: An episode heavily featuring the women’s division, including Chelsea Green’s United States title win, Charlotte Flair’s return from injury, the women’s Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber matches, and a spotlight on Bianca Belair. Both Rumble-focused episodes are said to feature a visually compelling continuous sequence following one wrestler throughout the match.

Episode 4: This episode will cover John Cena’s shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber in March, the secrecy surrounding it, the men’s Elimination Chamber match, and The New Day’s heel turn. This is reportedly the only episode to feature comments from WWE President Nick Khan, along with appearances by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Brian Gewirtz.

Episode 5: The WrestleMania 41 episode, spotlighting the matches between GUNTHER and Jey Uso; CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns; Iyo Sky, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair; and Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque is said to be a central figure in the series, providing narration and an introduction. It was also noted that Dwayne Johnson’s team provided notes for the episodes in which he appears.

While the series will feature footage from writers’ meetings and the Gorilla position, a large portion will be dedicated to wrestler profiles and match breakdowns. Filming reportedly began around WrestleMania 40 last year and ramped up significantly last November. A second batch of five episodes is already being filmed for a planned release in early 2026.