The Rock’s “The Smashing Machine” Continue To Struggle At The Box Office

The box office struggles have continued for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s new A24 drama, “The Smashing Machine.” According to a new report from Variety, the film saw a massive 70% drop in its second weekend, earning just $1.7 million from over 3,300 theaters. The steep decline places the film in eighth place overall for the weekend and brings its total domestic gross to only $10.1 million.

With a reported production budget of $50 million before marketing costs, the film is on track to be a financial disappointment for the studio, despite receiving strong critical reviews for Johnson’s dramatic performance. The film’s poor showing was part of a larger trend of underperformance at the weekend box office, as several other new releases also failed to meet expectations. The weekend’s top film, Disney’s new “Tron: Ares,” brought in $33.5 million in its debut.

“The Smashing Machine” is a passion project for Johnson, who portrays former UFC and MMA champion Mark Kerr in the biopic, which is based on a documentary of the same name. The film also stars Emily Blunt and former MMA champion Ryan Bader.

A recent report from Deadline revealed that Johnson took a significant pay cut for the role, receiving a $4 million fee, far below his usual $20 million-plus salary, and even gave a portion of his pay to his co-star and to Mark Kerr himself.