The Rock’s “The Smashing Machine” Tracking For $20 Million Opening Weekend

The new A24 film “The Smashing Machine,” starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, is on track for a successful opening weekend at the box office. According to a new report from Deadline, the R-rated drama is projected to open with around $20 million when it is released in theaters on October 3. This strong projection is the latest in a string of positive news for the film, which has been generating a great deal of awards season buzz since its premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

The film tells the real-life story of mixed-martial arts and UFC champion, Mark Kerr, with Johnson taking on the lead role. The report notes that the film’s “first choice is best with men over 25, followed by women over 25,” which is a key demographic for both A24 and Johnson’s fanbase. If the projection holds, “The Smashing Machine” will be the second-highest debut ever for the independent studio, just behind “Civil War,” which opened to $25.5 million.

The film had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, where it received a standing ovation that lasted for over 15 minutes and brought Johnson to tears. The film’s director, Benny Safdie, also won the prestigious Silver Lion award for Best Director at the festival. The critical acclaim has continued to build since then, with the film currently holding an 80% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The projected opening weekend is on par with another R-rated film that Johnson starred in, 2013’s “Pain and Gain,” which also opened to $20.2 million. That film, which also starred Mark Wahlberg, went on to gross nearly $87.3 million worldwide. The film is set to open on a competitive weekend, just one week before the release of Disney’s “Tron: Ares.”

Also opening on October 3 are the horror film “Good Boy” and the erotic thriller “Bone Lake.” The strong tracking for “The Smashing Machine” in a crowded marketplace is a testament to the drawing power of both Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and the A24 brand. The success of “The Smashing Machine” is a major step in Johnson’s career as he continues to branch out into more serious, dramatic roles.