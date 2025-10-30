The Undertaker Reveals The One Match He’s Most Fond Of

The Undertaker has explained what made Shawn Michaels so great.

The Dead Man recently had an interview with Comedian Tom Segura. They talked about things such as the origin of WrestleMania, the birth of The Dead Man character, injuries in his career and more.

The former World Champion was asked to name one match he is fond of above all others in his illustrious career. The Undertaker picked his WrestleMania 25 match with HBK, saying that it was as close to perfect as he ever got:

“So the match I’m probably [most fond of] as far as a wrestling purist kind of matches, would have to be WrestleMania 25, Shawn Michaels. That was as close to perfect that I ever got, right? It was just one of those things when you’re in the moment. And obviously, Shawn is probably one of the greatest, if not the greatest in-ring talent ever.”

He Was Ahead of His Time: The Undertaker

When asked what made Michaels such a great talent, The Last Outlaw explained that not only did Shawn had all the qualities required in a great wrestler but he was also a believable fighter:

“He just was an exceptional talent. He loved the business. He was a phenomenal athlete. He had this incredible personality. He just, he had it all. He was good on the mic. His character was good. And for a smaller guy…for me, in a wrestling match, it always broke down, like you can do all the wrestling and everything, it always, at some point, breaks down to where it’s just dukes, right? It’s just a fight. And not everybody had that. They didn’t have that edge. He did. He was ahead of his time with his inward ability. But when it came down to the, even if it came down to just the fight, he was believable. He’s recognized as one of the greats, but I don’t think people really understand how good he was.”

The Quotes In This Article Have Been Edited For Clarity