The Undertaker Recalls Vince McMahon Going ‘Batsh*t Crazy’ Over Botched Finish

The Undertaker has recalled Vince McMahon being very angry with the finish to a classic SmackDown match.

The Dead Man invited Kurt Angle as a guest on the latest episode of his Six Feet Under podcast. They talked about things such as Angle’s career before WWE, his transition to wrestling and more.

Wrestling Observer July 8th, 2002: "The finish of the Undertaker vs. Angle main event was botched. After the building cleared out, they taped a second ending shooting tight and just filling in seats right in front of the camera."



See if you can spot the spliced footage ? pic.twitter.com/CdeS1qcnkw — Tom Campbell (@TomCampbell) July 4, 2024

During the session, they also discussed the infamous SmackDown match from July 2002 whose ending was shot twice. Undertaker mentioned how the match was supposed to end in a draw, but the camera crew messed up the angle and McMahon was not happy with it:

“So the finish was again, you end up in Hell’s Gate, yeah, and then you stack me, right? Or you stack me up. And it was supposed to be a simultaneous 1, 2, 3 on you and me, tap. We did at the same time. One, two, three, tap, right, yeah. They missed the camera angle… They didn’t get the tap. And that was the end of the night. The bell rings. People start leaving. And Vince loses his mind. He is batsh*t crazy.”

Kurt Angle Recalls The Match

The match that main evented the show saw Kurt Angle challenging The Phenom for the WWE Undisputed World Heavyweight Championship.

The Olympic Gold Medalist recalled how the fans started leaving after the bell rang and they had to re-shoot the ending using the employees:

“We had to wait till the whole arena left. And then we had to place all the employees in a corner of the arena to make it look like this whole arena. And so they have one camera shot on the opposite side showing our match.”

The two WWE legends would face each other many times after this infamous match, which The Last Outlaw picking the victory in the majority of their encounters.