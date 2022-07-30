The Usos Retain Undisputed Tag Team Titles at WWE SummerSlam

WWE brought in Hall Of Famer Jeff Jarrett to be the special guest referee for the latest match between The Street Profits and Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos.

The SummerSlam match featured a slow start with The Usos beating down Dawkins. Ford got the hot tag and hit a flurry of moves. Ford tossed both of them to the floor and Dawkins hit an outside dive.

The Usos with double super kicks to Dawkins then Jimmy with a splash for 2 on Dawkins. There was a near fall when Jey almost hit Jarrett with a superkick, but Jarrett caught it and Dawkins laid out Jey and Ford with a frog splash. Ford argued with Jarrett and was hit with a double super kicks by The Usos. Usos hit their 1D finisher for the win.

This was a rematch from the Money in the Bank pay-per-view where The Usos retained their titles against The Street Profits. There was a controversial finish as the referee missed that Montez Ford had his shoulder up while being pinned.

The Usos defeated RK-Bro this May on SmackDown to unify the SmackDown and Raw Tag Team Titles.

Jarrett will team with Jay Lethal against Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo at Sunday’s Ric Flair’s Last Match event in the main event also in Nashville.