The Usos Reunite, Announce Match For WWE Wrestlepalooza

The Usos are officially back together. In the opening segment of the September 8 edition of Monday Night Raw, Jimmy and Jey Uso reunited in the ring, received a thunderous ovation from the fans, and announced that they will team up to face The Vision’s powerhouse duo of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at the upcoming Wrestlepalooza premium live event.

The segment began with Jey Uso in the ring, but he was quickly interrupted by the arrival of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Reed took the microphone and bragged about the post-match assault on Roman Reigns at the Clash in Paris premium live event, a beatdown that has left Reigns “in the hospital” with multiple fractured ribs in the storyline. The comments drew the attention of Jimmy Uso, who made his way to the ring to stand by his brother’s side.

“He needs to keep Reigns’ name out of his mouth,” Jimmy Uso declared, before officially announcing the match for the September 20 premium live event in Indianapolis. The challenge was a direct response to the attack on their cousin and a way for The Usos to seek revenge on behalf of The Bloodline.

The tense confrontation then devolved into a brawl, with LA Knight also running out to join the fight against Breakker and Reed. The segment ended with The Usos hitting stereo dives onto their opponents at ringside, standing tall with LA Knight to close the segment. In a backstage interview later in the show, Knight stated that he also wants a piece of anyone named “Bron or Bronson,” suggesting that the war is far from over.

The duo had been separated by the brand split and their own internal family conflicts for some time. Their last official reunion came on the September 1 episode of Raw, when Jimmy returned to save Jey from a similar post-match attack. Now, they are officially back together and have their sights set on The Vision.

The tag team match at Wrestlepalooza will be the first time The Usos have teamed together in a premium live event match in over a year.