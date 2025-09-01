The Usos Reunite On WWE Raw

The Usos have officially reunited on Monday Night Raw. In an emotional moment to close tonight’s show from Paris, France, Jimmy Uso made a surprise return to save his twin brother, Jey Uso, from a post-match beatdown at the hands of The Vision. The reunion comes just one day after Roman Reigns was stretchered out of the Clash in Paris premium live event.

The main event of the September 1st episode of Raw saw Jey Uso team with LA Knight to take on two members of The Vision, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The powerful duo from The Vision picked up the victory in the tag team contest. After the match, they continued their assault on Jey Uso, with Breakker delivering another spear and Reed following up with his Tsunami splash.

As Jey was laid out in the center of the ring, his twin brother, Jimmy Uso, came running down the entrance ramp with a steel chair in hand, chasing off Breakker and Reed. Jimmy then entered the ring and attended to his injured brother. In a poignant moment, Jey looked up at Jimmy and said, “I need you.”

The reunion comes after an interesting period for the brothers, which saw them on opposite sides of the Bloodline civil war for a time. With Roman Reigns now on the shelf with a storyline injury, the return of Jimmy Uso to stand by his brother’s side is a critical development in the ongoing war against Seth Rollins’s faction. The emotional reunion suggests that The Usos will now be a united front against The Vision.

The timing of the reunion is also critical as WWE heads towards its next premium live event, Wrestlepalooza, on September 20. With The Vision holding the World Heavyweight Championship, a reunited Usos could be the key to shifting the balance of power on Monday Night Raw.

