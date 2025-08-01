Watch: Veteran Tag Team Reunites In Dark Match After SmackDown

A reunion after SmackDown.

The company presented the SummerSlam go home episode of the Blue Branded show from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey tonight.

The episode featured the final build for the upcoming PPV including a segment between John Cena and Cody Rhodes with the former seemingly turning face before his upcoming title defence.

The broadcast ended with a brawl between the teams of Randy Orton & Jelly Roll and Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul, before their battle at the PPV.

The Usos Reunited

Though the show didn’t end there for the fans in attendance, as there were multiple dark matches after SmackDown went off air. The first dark match saw Sheamus defeating Rusev in singles competition.

The second dark match saw Jimmy and Jey Uso reuniting for a tag team match against the duo of Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh.

The brothers spent a long time playing the crowd during their entrance before the heels attacked them to get the match going. In the end, The Usos picked up the victory to send the crowd home happy.

This is the first time The Usos have reunited since before WrestleMania 41. They last competed together in a tag team match against A-Town Down Under during the March 24 episode of SmackDown.