“They Were So Mad” – Logan Paul On Those Who Wanted Him To Be Released By WWE

Logan Paul says that some people are not happy he kept his job during the recent WWE talent releases. Earlier in May 2025, WWE let go of several superstars, and others were told their contracts would not be renewed. This news caused some WWE fans to be upset about wrestlers leaving the company, and Paul believes a lot of that anger has been aimed at him.

Speaking on his “Impaulsive” podcast, the social media star talked about the WWE releases. He said that some people wished he had been one of the superstars cut from the roster.

Paul stated, “Some people are mad I didn’t get fired in the last round of WWE releases, they let a lot of people go. Not your boy. They were mad about that. The way I see it, you can’t let go a future world heavyweight champion…. That would just be ridiculous.”

Despite some fans’ negative feelings, Paul remains confident in his WWE status and future ambitions. He is scheduled to appear on tonight’s WWE Monday Night Raw episode.