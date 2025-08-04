Third El Grande Americano Debuts On Raw

It’s raining El Grande Americano on Raw.

After Chad Gable suffered a shoulder injury in June, Ludwig Kaiser took over the character. He has even made appearances in Mexico for WWE as El Grande.

A new twist came to this story at last week’s episode of the Monday Night show, however, when a second El Grande Americano appeared to help Judgment Day in their tag title match against LWO.

This week’s episode of the Red Branded show then featured a singles match between Dominik Mysterio and Dragon Lee. This came after Mysterio successfully defended his IC title over AJ Styles at SummerSlam.

A Third El Grande Americano?

Lee had the control of the match towards the ending, and he delivered a double stomp to Dominik. Before he could capitalize, the two El Grande Americanos appeared to distract the Luchador.

As Dragon Lee cleared the house of the two masked attackers, a third El Grande Americano appeared outta nowhere and delivered a cheap shot to the Mexican star before hiding from the referee’s view.

This allowed Dirty Dom to hit a Lateral Press, and he then pinned Lee using the ropes for advantage. Though AJ Styles came out to make the save for the LWO member before Mysterio could hurt him any more.

It’s unknown what the game plan is for the Masked character, but the appearance of these new figures has definitely got the fans intrigued.