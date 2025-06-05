“This Guy Shouldn’t Even Be In My Windspace”: Seth Rollins Demands CM Punk To Be Gone

Seth Rollins has launched a verbal attack on CM Punk, noting that Punk is “not good for what we do” and stating, “I want him gone.” Rollins made these remarks during a recent appearance on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams.

Rollins said, “Punk is not good for what we do. He’s a bad dude. He’s not a good dude. I’ve dealt with CM Punk for far too long.” He continued with a blunt demand: “This guy shouldn’t even be in my windspace. I want him gone. I want him out of here.”

This comes as Rollins has a negative history with Punk stemming from the way Punk handled his 2014 WWE exit. The two are also in a storyline together.

Rollins leads a new heel faction on Raw, which includes Paul Heyman – who recently betrayed CM Punk – along with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Punk, meanwhile, recently returned hiatus, but failed to secure a spot in the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match. Rollins has landed a spot in the match.