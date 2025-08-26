Three Wrestlers Released From The WWE ID Program

WWE has reportedly released three talents from its recently launched WWE ID (Independent Development) program. The news was first broken by one of the released wrestlers, Aaron Roberts, and later confirmed with additional names in a report from PWInsider.

On Tuesday morning, Aaron Roberts took to his social media to announce that he had been “fired from my dream job.” In a video, he stated that he is now accepting independent bookings.

“I’m still the baddest motherf*cker walking both sides of the Mississippi,” Roberts declared in his announcement. He was first revealed as a member of the WWE ID program in November 2024 at a Memphis Wrestling event.

Following Roberts’s announcement, a report from PWInsider confirmed that two other wrestlers, Ice Williams and Jordan Oasis, have also been released from the program. Williams is an independent wrestler from the West Coast, while Oasis, known as the “Global Nomad,” is from the Pacific Northwest and trained at the KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy.

The report notes that both Williams and Oasis will still make final appearances on upcoming, pre-taped episodes of the WWE EVOLVE show, which features talent from the ID program.

The WWE ID program was launched in late 2024 as a way for WWE to support select independent wrestlers and training schools, creating a new potential pathway to the main NXT brand.