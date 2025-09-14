Thunder Rosa: WWE in Saudi Arabia Won’t Change Society

WrestleMania 43 is officially headed to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, marking the biggest step yet in WWE’s partnership with the kingdom. At the press conference announcing the event, Bianca Belair offered her perspective on what the move means for women in wrestling.

“[Saudi Arabia is] a space specifically for women to make amazing moments.”

The role of women’s wrestling in Saudi Arabia has often been a hot-button topic, and AEW star Thunder Rosa weighed in with a much more critical take. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Rosa argued that WWE’s deal with Saudi Arabia ultimately comes down to money.

“They give them money. We’re gonna give you a show. That’s it. The stakeholders are calling the shots. And you have to go for what they tell you to do.”

While Rosa acknowledged the progress WWE’s women have made by competing in Saudi Arabia, she questioned whether those milestones create any lasting societal change.

“You’re not gonna change how society looks at women in these countries. This is part of historical religions and everything else.”

The announcement of WrestleMania 43 has already been met with backlash online, with many fans echoing Rosa’s belief that money is the driving factor. With less than two years to go before WWE’s biggest event of the year lights up Riyadh, the company faces an uphill battle convincing parts of its fanbase that the move is more than financial.