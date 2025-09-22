Ticket Prices Revealed For WWE WrestleMania 42

A new report from PWInsider has revealed the ticket prices for next year’s two-night WWE WrestleMania 42 Premium Live Event, and fans planning to attend the show in Las Vegas can expect to pay premium prices. The pricing structure reflects the new strategy under TKO Group Holdings, which aims to maximize revenue for the company’s biggest events. The high cost positions WrestleMania as a premier destination event, with prices that are comparable to other major sporting event like the Super Bowl.

The report details the cost for a two-day ticket across various sections of Allegiant Stadium, where the event will be held for the second consecutive year. According to the report, the highest-priced two-day ticket on the floor will cost nearly $9,000 before any additional handling fees, while the lowest-priced tickets in the upper sections will start at over $850.

This pricing continues the trend of increased ticket costs for major WWE events that was recently discussed by TKO COO Mark Shapiro, who stated the company would be replicating the successful “ticket yield” strategy of the UFC.The reported two-day ticket prices are as follows:

Section A1 on floor – $8,998.00

Section B on floor – $3,868.00

Section R101 – $2,200.75

100 level – $1,495.00, $1,303.54, $1,174.80

200 level – $1,303.54, $1,174.80

300 Section – $1,174.80

400 Section – $854.15

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled for Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, 2026, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Tickets for the event will go on sale to the general public this Wednesday, September 24.