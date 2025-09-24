Tiffany Stratton's WrestleMania 41 entrance. Photo: WWE.com
Tiffany Stratton's WrestleMania 41 entrance. Photo: WWE.com
HomeNewsWWE
WWE

Tiffany Stratton Reveals Story Behind Barbie-Themed WrestleMania Entrance

by Thomas Lowson

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton made a memorable first impression at her WrestleMania debut earlier this year. Embracing her “Buff Barbie” persona, Stratton entered the stadium with a Barbie-inspired entrance, stepping out of a life-sized replica doll box with other boxes featuring videos of her in Barbie-esque costumes.

Speaking to Scott Johnson for Going Ringside, Stratton revealed that the idea had been in the works for years.

“So back in NXT, I had actually pitched this idea to come out of a Barbie box. However, I think with trademarking and stuff like that, it wasn’t going to really work out.”

Plans shifted when Mattel reached out to WWE ahead of WrestleMania, helping bring Stratton’s vision to life. For the Women’s Champion, finally realizing the entrance she had imagined was worth the wait.

“It was like a dream come true for me… So to have it debut at WrestleMania, my first WrestleMania, was just such an amazing opportunity and I wouldn’t have been able to do it without Triple H and Mattel.”

The moment wasn’t just about the spectacle as Stratton went on to score a career-defining victory over Charlotte Flair, the most decorated women in WWE history. With a dream entrance and a marquee win, WrestleMania 41 will remain a milestone Stratton remembers for years to come.

Tiffany Stratton Clears The Air On Injury Ahead Of Title Match
Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

Related News