Tiffany Stratton Reveals Story Behind Barbie-Themed WrestleMania Entrance

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton made a memorable first impression at her WrestleMania debut earlier this year. Embracing her “Buff Barbie” persona, Stratton entered the stadium with a Barbie-inspired entrance, stepping out of a life-sized replica doll box with other boxes featuring videos of her in Barbie-esque costumes.

Speaking to Scott Johnson for Going Ringside, Stratton revealed that the idea had been in the works for years.

“So back in NXT, I had actually pitched this idea to come out of a Barbie box. However, I think with trademarking and stuff like that, it wasn’t going to really work out.”

Plans shifted when Mattel reached out to WWE ahead of WrestleMania, helping bring Stratton’s vision to life. For the Women’s Champion, finally realizing the entrance she had imagined was worth the wait.

“It was like a dream come true for me… So to have it debut at WrestleMania, my first WrestleMania, was just such an amazing opportunity and I wouldn’t have been able to do it without Triple H and Mattel.”

The moment wasn’t just about the spectacle as Stratton went on to score a career-defining victory over Charlotte Flair, the most decorated women in WWE history. With a dream entrance and a marquee win, WrestleMania 41 will remain a milestone Stratton remembers for years to come.