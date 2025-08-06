Tiffany Stratton Gets Honest About THAT Charlotte Flair Segment

Tiffany Stratton has opened up about her infamous segment with Charlotte Flair.

The Women’s Champion recently appeared on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast. She talked about things such as Seth Rollins cashing in his MITB contract at SummerSlam, getting injured in a road rage incident during her NXT days and more.

During the interview, Stratton also discussed her feud with Charlotte Flair earlier this year. Stratton confirmed that both of them went off script during their promos, saying that she was trying to show that she can stand up to The Queen:

“Charlotte Flair is Charlotte Flair. She’s a legend. I was the champion at the time. Things were heated. She’s very competitive. I’m also very competitive. I’m trying to prove to Charlotte Flair that I can go and stand up to her and am worthy of this title. Shit got heated. We both went off script. It happens. I did have to apologize. That was that.”

I Was Justified: Tiffany Stratton

The 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair chose Tiffany Stratton as her opponent for WrestleMania 41. Things got out of hands between the two during a promo battle in the build-up for the match.

When Flair made fun of Tiffany’s voice, Stratton took a jab at Charlotte’s divorce. The Queen then brought up Tiffany’s real-life boyfriend, Ludwig Kaiser. An episode of WWE Unreal covered this drama which saw Triple H asking the Women’s Champion to apologize to the wrestling veteran.

Triple H told Tiffany Stratton to apologize after she went too far during this promo with Charlotte Flair ?



? WWE: Unreal pic.twitter.com/FlENFUXOet — Netflix (@netflix) August 1, 2025

Talking about it, Tiffany said that she had no problem apologizing because she is someone who can fully embrace being in the wrong. When asked if she was in the wrong, however, Stratton did not commit to an answer:

“Yes and no. I think what I did was justified, but maybe I shouldn’t have gone that far. I do feel like I was justified in what I did.”

Charlotte Flair failed in taking the title from Tiffany in their WrestleMania 41 match. Stratton has continued her reign as a champion, most recently defeating Jade Cargill at SummerSlam.