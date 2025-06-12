Watch: Tiffany Stratton Throws Wild First Pitch At Mets Game

Tiffany Stratton’s first pitch did not go as planned.

The current WWE Women’s World Champion was present for a New York Mets baseball game at Citi Field, wearing the custom WWE Mets championship instead of her world title.

The female star threw the honorary first pitch before the game, though she missed the mark completely. The ball was too far away from the catcher and it almost landed on a cameraperson

Tiffany Stratton's first pitch was *just* a bit outside ? @tiffstrattonwwe pic.twitter.com/6zduZ9sYGy — SNY (@SNYtv) June 12, 2025

Tiffany Stratton is not the first celebrity to botch the ceremonial first pitch. Back in 2014, rapper 50 Cent made a similar mistake, with his pitch going nowhere near the catcher.

Making her SmackDown debut in February 2024, Tiffany quickly secured her position in the main roster. The fan reaction for her at the Elimination Chamber: Perth event, only weeks after her main roster debut, first ensured that the 26-year-old was booked like a top star.

This led to the former NXT Women’s champion winning the Women’s Money In The Bank match later that year and aligning herself with the then-champion Nia Jax.

After teasing it for months, she finally turned on Jax during the January 3 episode of SmackDown this year. She cashed in her guaranteed contract on her former best friend and has held the title since then.