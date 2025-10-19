Tiffany Stratton Reveals Illness That Kept Her From The Gym For Weeks

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton is back in the gym after an illness kept her from working out for weeks. On her Instagram Stories, Stratton shared some workout selfies and revealed that she has been dealing with an illness.

“Haven’t been able to workout in 2 weeks bc (because) I’ve been ill, but we back with a nasty leg day.”

While Stratton’s illness has kept her from the gym, she’s been working through sickness on WWE TV. During this two-week illness period, Stratton was part of the October 10, SmackDown as well as WWE Crown Jewel: Perth. Stratton competed at both shows.

With Stratton back in the gym, the WWE Women’s Champion is ready to tone her skills and find her next challengers. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on the ‘Buff Barbie.’