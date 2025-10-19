Tiffany Stratton. Photo: WWE.com
Tiffany Stratton Reveals Illness That Kept Her From The Gym For Weeks

by Thomas Lowson

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton is back in the gym after an illness kept her from working out for weeks. On her Instagram Stories, Stratton shared some workout selfies and revealed that she has been dealing with an illness.

“Haven’t been able to workout in 2 weeks bc (because) I’ve been ill, but we back with a nasty leg day.”

While Stratton’s illness has kept her from the gym, she’s been working through sickness on WWE TV. During this two-week illness period, Stratton was part of the October 10, SmackDown as well as WWE Crown Jewel: Perth. Stratton competed at both shows.

With Stratton back in the gym, the WWE Women’s Champion is ready to tone her skills and find her next challengers. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on the ‘Buff Barbie.’

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

