Tiffany Stratton Eyes Marvel Movie Role as Buff Barbie

Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton has been dominating in WWE and now the popular Superstar has her sights set on Hollywood. During a recent Instagram Live with WWE Deutschland, Stratton shared her dream to make it in a Marvel movie. Not only does Stratton have a dream, but already has a superhero person in mind.

“I would love to be a part of the Marvel franchise and have my own superhero called Buff Barbie. Because I feel like I’ve been kind of calling myself [that] since before wrestling, and I feel like there’s a lot of different things you can do with it, you know? A badass, blonde, buff girl that looks like a Barbie doll, kicking ass and taking names. I think that’s such a cool concept for a Marvel movie.”

If Stratton does indeed join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she wouldn’t be the first Superstar to join the world of superheroes. Past examples include:

Dave Bautista (Drax the Destroyer, Guardians of the Galaxy): Batista brought a unique blend of deadpan humor, physical intensity, and unexpected heart to his portrayal of Drax, making the character a fan favorite in the MCU.

Triple H: (Jarko Grimwood, Blade Trinity): Triple H leaned into his wrestling persona to play Grimwood as a snarling, musclebound brute with a menacing presence and a few moments of comic relief.

John Cena (Christopher ‘Peacemaker’ Smith, The Suicide Squad): While Cena has not appeared in the MCU, he plays Peacemaker in the DC Extended Universe

Kevin Nash (The Russian, The Punisher): Kevin Nash used his imposing size and silent demeanor to make the Russian a memorable, physically dominant adversary in a standout fight scene.

Becky Lynch: The Man was part of a post-credits scene for The Eternals, but the scene was nixed for reportedly being too depressing.

Stratton embraced her ‘Buff Barbie’ gimmick with a Barbie-inspired entrance at WrestleMania 41, which saw her retain against Charlotte Flair. With the look, charisma, and confidence to match, Stratton is putting Marvel on notice—and she’s not shy about making her pitch.