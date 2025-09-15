Tiffany Stratton Not Medically Cleared For NXT Homecoming, Pulled From Match

A change has been made to the card for tomorrow night’s WWE NXT Homecoming special on Tuesday, September 16. In a social media post released shortly before Monday Night Raw, NXT General Manager Ava announced that the reigning WWE Women’s Champion, Tiffany Stratton, is not medically cleared to compete and has been removed from her scheduled six-woman tag team match.

The injury is a result of the aftermath of her championship match on last Friday’s episode of SmackDown.In her announcement, Ava confirmed Stratton’s status and named her replacement for the bout. “After her WWE Women’s Championship Match on SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton is not medically cleared to compete at Homecoming. As a result, former NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria will be taking her place in the six-woman tag team match against Fatal Influence.”

The storyline injury occurred on the September 12 episode of SmackDown, where Stratton defended her WWE Women’s Championship against Jade Cargill. That match ended in a double countout after both competitors crashed through a ringside barricade. Following the match, Nia Jax launched an assault on the champion, leaving her lying with an Annihilator.

The six-woman tag team match was originally set up on last week’s episode of NXT, which ended with Stratton, Rhea Ripley, and Stephanie Vaquer making a surprise appearance to confront Jacy Jayne and the Fatal Influence faction.

After her WWE Women’s Championship Match on SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton is not medically cleared to compete at Homecoming. As a result, former NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria will be taking her place in the six-woman tag team match against Fatal Influence. — A V A (@avawwe_) September 15, 2025

The updated card for tomorrow’s WWE NXT Homecoming is below: