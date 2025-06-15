Tiffany Stratton Vows ‘Strap-ley’ Will Return: I’ll Get Rhea In Pink!

Tiffany Stratton is focused on making ‘Strap-ley’ a thing on WWE TV, teasing that fans haven’t seen the last of herself and Rhea Ripley as a unit. Speaking to Billboard, the WWE Women’s Champion, Stratton spoke about the popular idea of herself and Ripley as a duo, and teased a wardrobe change for ‘Mami.’

“To me, Strapley is never over. She has a special place in my heart, and I’m going to try and make Rhea Ripley wear pink. It’s going to happen one day. I guarantee it.”

Stratton and Ripley have teamed up just one time in WWE, that being on the October 7, 2024, edition of Monday Night Raw. On the night, the pair earned a DQ victory over Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Ripley going pink would certainly be a different look for the Australian who’s goth look has won over countless fans. As far as Tiffany Stratton is concerned though, Rhea embracing pink isn’t a question of if, but when.