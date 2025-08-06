Tiffany Stratton Reveals Scary Road Rage Incident That Left Her With Serious Injury

Tiffany Stratton has detailed a scary incident she was part of.

The Women’s Champion was the most recent guest on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast. She discussed things such as going off script in her promos with Charlotte Flair, Seth Rollins cashing in his Money In The Bank contract and more.

During the interview, the female star also told a story she had never told before from her NXT days. Tiffany Stratton revealed that she got into a fight with a couple during a road rage incident after cutting them off:

“When I was in NXT, after one of my matches, I cut somebody off in my parking garage. And they were yelling at me through their car. So I pulled over. This is where my big balls come into play. And they pull over. And a guy gets out of the car. So then I get out of the car. And we’re talking shit, we’re talking shit, then his girlfriend gets out of the car. And I started talking shit with the girlfriend. And I push her. She pushes me back.”

Nobody Knows This: Tiffany Stratton

The 26-year-old went on a hiatus from NXT in August 2022. She returned at the January 2023 New Year’s Evil special five months later. Tiffany Stratton went on to have a successful run with the development brand, winning the first championship of her career in the NXT Women’s title in May.

The SmackDown star revealed that the incident quickly took a serious turn and she ended up suffering significant injuries leading to her time away from wrestling:

“We start fucking brawling. And then she takes her long-ass nails, digs them in my braid, and gets me down on the ground. And this is where it takes a turn. The guy just fucking stomps right on my face. I broke a face bone. Nobody knows this, so you’re welcome. Broke a face bone. So that’s why I was out for so long in NXT.”

Tiffany noted that the incident left her with a big foot mark on her face for a long time and she still doesn’t have feeling in one of her teeth.