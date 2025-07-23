Tiffany Stratton Compared to Sabrina Carpenter at NY Mets Game

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton recently attended a New York Mets game at Citi Field, where she was able to take in some high-quality baseball. During the festivities, Stratton was featured on the ‘Carbon Copy’ cam as a double for music artist Sabrina Carpenter.

I’m dying how much did she pay them for this? pic.twitter.com/wovqcohzxW — ? ? (@moonblivion) July 22, 2025

This isn’t the first time that Stratton’s name has come up alongside Carpenter. In February 2025, Stratton pitched having Carpenter perform her WrestleMania entrance, and perhaps even star in a biopic of Stratton’s life. While Carpenter didn’t appear at WrestleMania, the two-night show saw Stratton retain the WWE Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair.

Time will tell if fans ever see Stratton and Carpenter work together on a project in or out of the ring. In the meantime, Stratton isn’t shying away from comparrisons to the ‘Manchild’ star.