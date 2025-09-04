Tiffany Stratton Names Potential WrestleMania Role For Sabrina Carpenter

Tiffany Stratton wants Sabrina Carpenter to be part of her WrestleMania moment.

The WWE Women’s Champion recently appeared on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast. She talked about things such as her mom being a wrestling fan, the process of developing her character and more.

During the talk, Stratton was also asked which musician she would like to play her to the ring for a WrestleMania entrance. The Buff Barbie Doll manifested Sabrina Carpenter creating a special theme song just for her:

“Sabrina Carpenter would be so cool. She’s really hot right now, she just came out with a whole new album. I think that would be a banger and I would want her to create my own entrance music and have her perform it for the first time at WrestleMania for me. Sabrina, if you’re listening, let’s do this … It needs to happen, let’s manifest it.”

Maven Recalls Taking Brock Lesnar’s First Ever Televised F5

In recent years, we have seen Slayer’s Kerry King performing Damian Priest’s WrestleMania entrance while Living Color did the same for CM Punk. WWE veteran Bayley has also expressed interest in having Paramore accompanying her for an entrance but it hasn’t happened yet.

So Sabrina Carpenter being part of Tiffany Stratton’s entrance for a future show does not seem completely out of question. Though considering her popularity, the company will have to pay a lot of money if they do want the pop star to make an appearance at the Show of Shows.