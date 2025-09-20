Tiffany Stratton Title Defence Set But Nor For WrestlePalooza

Tiffany Stratton will be defending her title soon, but not at WrestlePalooza.

People had been worried about the status of the current Women’s Champion after she was pulled from her scheduled NXT Homecoming match earlier this week.

Some leaked merchandise then revealed that the company was originally planning for her to defend her title at the PPV this Saturday in a big triple threat match, making fans speculate about her health some more.

The Buff Barbie Doll finally put these concerns to rest when she made an appearance on this week’s episode of SmackDown. The Women’s Champion interrupted Nia Jax, who was cutting a promo on her former partner.

As Tiffany tried to get into the ring to confront Jax, the security came down running to stop the fight. Jade Cargill then made an appearance as well and started taking out the security guards until Nick Aldis interfered.

The SmackDown General Manager warned the three stars about consequences if they got into a fight. He then announced the expected Triple Threat Championship match for next week’s episode of the Blue Branded show.

This isn’t the only match officially announced for the September 26 show. Michin and B-Fab are also scheduled to team up to face Kiana James and Women’s US Champion Giulia on the same night.