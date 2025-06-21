Tiffany Stratton Defends Wild Mets Pitch: I Went Viral!

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton recently threw out the ceremonial first pitch for a New York Mets baseball game at Citi Field. Unfortunately for Stratton, the pitch wasn’t on Tiffy Time as the ball was so far from the mark, it almost hit a cameraperson.

Tiffany Stratton's first pitch was *just* a bit outside ? @tiffstrattonwwe pic.twitter.com/6zduZ9sYGy — SNY (@SNYtv) June 12, 2025

Appearing at the WWE Summerslam 2025 kick-off event, Stratton’s botched pitch was quickly brought up. Rather than shy away from the awkward moment, Tiffany embraced it, acknowledging that it made her name go viral.

“Hey, I was going for a viral moment. How many of you guys saw that pitch? I have to say that this was mission accomplished.”

Tiffany isn’t the first notable name to make a wild first pitch. Concluding her explanation of what went wrong, Stratton joked that she and 50 Cent, another name who whiffed their throw, should team up.

Whether it’s in or out of the ring, Tiffany Stratton knows what it means to go viral, even if it means embracing a pitch that hardly lived up to expectations.