Tiffany Stratton Defends Wild Mets Pitch: I Went Viral!

by Thomas Lowson

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton recently threw out the ceremonial first pitch for a New York Mets baseball game at Citi Field. Unfortunately for Stratton, the pitch wasn’t on Tiffy Time as the ball was so far from the mark, it almost hit a cameraperson.

Appearing at the WWE Summerslam 2025 kick-off event, Stratton’s botched pitch was quickly brought up. Rather than shy away from the awkward moment, Tiffany embraced it, acknowledging that it made her name go viral.

“Hey, I was going for a viral moment. How many of you guys saw that pitch? I have to say that this was mission accomplished.”

Tiffany isn’t the first notable name to make a wild first pitch. Concluding her explanation of what went wrong, Stratton joked that she and 50 Cent, another name who whiffed their throw, should team up.

Whether it’s in or out of the ring, Tiffany Stratton knows what it means to go viral, even if it means embracing a pitch that hardly lived up to expectations.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

