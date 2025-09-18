Backstage News On Potential New WrestlePalooza Match

A sixth match could be added to WrestlePalooza.

WWE has officially announced a total of 5 matches for the upcoming PPV as of this writing. It includes a match between IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer for the vacant Women’s World title as well as AJ Lee’s in-ring return in a mixed tag team match.

Now Fightful Select has provided an update on a second women’s title match that could potentially be added to the show from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana this Saturday.

According to them, a triple threat match among Tiffany Stratton, Nia Jax, and Jade Cargill for the Women’s Championship has been discussed for the PPV event. This report comes after the bout was featured on a leaked WrestlePalooza merchandise that went viral on social media earlier.

Tiffany Stratton was pulled from her scheduled six-woman tag match at this past Tuesday’s Homecoming special of NXT at the last minute. Lyra Valkyria ended up replacing her in the bout.

WWE claimed that the reigning Women’s champion was not medically cleared, but did not provide any more details behind this change.

It’s likely that we will get an update on Stratton’s health at this Friday’s SmackDown and the triple threat will be announced for WrestlePalooza if she is cleared to compete by then.