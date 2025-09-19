What Tiffany Stratton’s Injury Could Mean For WWE Wrestlepalooza

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton has dominated in 2025, but the ‘Buff Barbie’ is now facing a serious obstacle. Stratton is currently dealing with an injury, one that prevented her from competing in a six-woman tag-team match at the WWE NXT Homecoming special. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter Dave Meltzer reports Stratton’s setback could force WWE to alter creative plans.

One possibility would see the company scrap the originally planned triple threat match, which was set to feature Stratton defending the WWE Women’s Championship against Jade Cargill and Nia Jax. While WWE has yet to officially announce the match, a promotional t-shirt for Wrestlepalooza hinted that this was the planned direction for the title picture.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline adds that Stratton’s injury occurred during a moonsault off the post on the September 12 episode of WWE SmackDown. The match against Jade Cargill ended shortly after in a double count-out, and Nia Jax appeared noticeably cautious during her post-match attack on Stratton.

2025 has been a career-defining year for Stratton, highlighted by her successful Money in the Bank cash-in and WrestleMania victory. With her recovery timeline still uncertain, fans are concerned that this setback could derail both her momentum and her championship reign.

For now, Stratton remains recognized as WWE Women’s Champion. However, defending the title in a triple threat would already put her at a disadvantage — and not defending it at all could create even bigger challenges for the young star.